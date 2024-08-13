Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit declines 61.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.50% to Rs 127.70 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels declined 61.10% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 127.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 121.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.127.70121.044.015.805.667.483.515.601.493.83