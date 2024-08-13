Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3065.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation rose 3065.79% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.530.48-92.45-93.7511.810.3911.800.3812.030.38