Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 3.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 24.06% to Rs 43.11 crore
Net profit of Titan Biotech rose 3.90% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.06% to Rs 43.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales43.1134.75 24 OPM %19.1422.71 -PBDT8.567.88 9 PBT7.527.09 6 NP6.406.16 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Subdued discretionary spending to hit India's IT services growth: Report

EyeROV raises Rs 10 cr in pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures

LIVE: Nykaa Q1 PAT soars 152% to Rs 13.64 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Indian visa application centre in Dhaka resumes limited operations

We didn't even get desired coach for Olympics: Indian shuttler Ashwini

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon