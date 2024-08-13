Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 3.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.06% to Rs 43.11 croreNet profit of Titan Biotech rose 3.90% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.06% to Rs 43.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales43.1134.75 24 OPM %19.1422.71 -PBDT8.567.88 9 PBT7.527.09 6 NP6.406.16 4
