V R Films & Studios reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 49.03% to Rs 2.31 crore
Net Loss of V R Films & Studios reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.03% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.311.55 49 OPM %-16.45-65.16 -PBDT-0.51-1.12 54 PBT-0.77-1.27 39 NP-0.85-1.27 33
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

