Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit rises 39.52% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 11.77% to Rs 7743.08 croreNet profit of Apollo Tyres rose 39.52% to Rs 470.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 337.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.77% to Rs 7743.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6927.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7743.086927.95 12 OPM %15.3213.67 -PBDT1135.59844.76 34 PBT750.25468.82 60 NP470.52337.25 40
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST