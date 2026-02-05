Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit rises 39.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.77% to Rs 7743.08 crore

Net profit of Apollo Tyres rose 39.52% to Rs 470.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 337.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.77% to Rs 7743.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6927.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7743.086927.9515.3213.671135.59844.76750.25468.82470.52337.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News