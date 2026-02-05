Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 254.55% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 254.55% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.390.1184.6281.820.33-0.090.33-0.090.33-0.09

