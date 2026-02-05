Visa Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 22.06% to Rs 144.97 croreNet Loss of Visa Steel reported to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.06% to Rs 144.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 118.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales144.97118.77 22 OPM %-0.632.14 -PBDT-9.97-5.04 -98 PBT-16.53-17.27 4 NP-16.53-17.27 4
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST