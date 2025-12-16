Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apollo Tyres Ltd Spikes 0.61%

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Ltd has lost 1.82% over last one month compared to 1.03% gain in BSE Auto index and 0.55% rise in the SENSEX

Apollo Tyres Ltd rose 0.61% today to trade at Rs 509.5. The BSE Auto index is up 0.06% to quote at 61346.06. The index is up 1.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ashok Leyland Ltd increased 0.27% and Hyundai Motor India Ltd added 0.22% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 13.71 % over last one year compared to the 4.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Apollo Tyres Ltd has lost 1.82% over last one month compared to 1.03% gain in BSE Auto index and 0.55% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2814 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 32762 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 550.25 on 16 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 368 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

