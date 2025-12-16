Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nitin Fire Protection Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nitin Fire Protection Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 71.52% to Rs 5.54 crore

Net profit of Nitin Fire Protection Industries reported to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 71.52% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.543.23 72 OPM %-24.19-76.78 -PBDT7.33-2.39 LP PBT7.24-2.46 LP NP7.24-2.46 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 25.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 25.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Impex Ferro Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Impex Ferro Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Atlantaa, Hyundai Motor, Solex Energy, Zydus Lifesciences, Arvind SmartSpaces

Stock Alert: Atlantaa, Hyundai Motor, Solex Energy, Zydus Lifesciences, Arvind SmartSpaces

GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening for equities; FII selling continues unabated

GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening for equities; FII selling continues unabated

Newgen Software secures Rs 17-cr order from leading Indian bank

Newgen Software secures Rs 17-cr order from leading Indian bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLenovo Idea Tab PlusGold-Silver Price TodayUnemployment Rate in NovemberSHANTI BillMTNL's BKC Housing Block SaleBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon