Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 25.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 35.95 croreNet profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 25.41% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 35.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales35.9530.81 17 OPM %6.8216.59 -PBDT2.363.99 -41 PBT1.061.20 -12 NP0.911.22 -25
