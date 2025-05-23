Arfin India standalone net profit declines 75.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 153.37 croreNet profit of Arfin India declined 75.23% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 153.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 136.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.31% to Rs 9.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 615.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 535.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales153.37136.80 12 615.75535.16 15 OPM %4.306.05 -5.905.65 - PBDT3.303.12 6 18.4413.63 35 PBT2.282.03 12 14.389.72 48 NP0.542.18 -75 9.158.22 11
