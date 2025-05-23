Friday, May 23, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JTEKT India standalone net profit declines 28.13% in the March 2025 quarter

JTEKT India standalone net profit declines 28.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 2.71% to Rs 649.19 crore

Net profit of JTEKT India declined 28.13% to Rs 24.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.71% to Rs 649.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 632.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.57% to Rs 75.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 2399.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2245.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales649.19632.08 3 2399.342245.49 7 OPM %8.7211.03 -7.709.58 - PBDT55.5671.84 -23 184.19220.49 -16 PBT33.7648.86 -31 101.61139.05 -27 NP24.6534.30 -28 75.26106.86 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

