Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit rises 257.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.14% to Rs 4.63 croreNet profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese rose 257.14% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.14% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.05% to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 16.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.633.19 45 16.9213.85 22 OPM %-3.02-19.75 --3.90-9.89 - PBDT0.690.16 331 2.551.56 63 PBT0.600.08 650 2.211.29 71 NP0.500.14 257 1.461.66 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content