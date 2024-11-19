Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 33.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 33.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 181.97% to Rs 1.72 crore

Net profit of Arihant Classic Finance declined 33.93% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 181.97% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.720.61 182 OPM %86.05303.28 -PBDT1.481.83 -19 PBT1.481.83 -19 NP1.111.68 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

tech jobs

10 mn skilled workers needed: India must tackle shortage for Electronics

Nippon Steel

US Commerce Dept raises import tariff for Nippon Steel after review

SpaceX

LIVE news updates: Elon Musk's SpaceX launches India's GSAT-20 into space

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive start for India markets; Asia markets gain

Health insurance, cashless, credit cards, loans on card swipe

Lock-in your premium until age 55: New feature in health plans explained

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon