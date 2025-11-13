Arihant Superstructures standalone net profit declines 92.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.49% to Rs 13.17 croreNet profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 92.18% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 45.49% to Rs 13.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.1724.16 -45 OPM %47.7619.29 -PBDT0.785.11 -85 PBT0.545.01 -89 NP0.344.35 -92
