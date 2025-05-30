Aris International standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Aris International rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.23% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.06 150 0.200.35 -43 OPM %33.33-100.00 --10.00-22.86 - PBDT0.070.06 17 0.040.13 -69 PBT0.070.06 17 0.040.13 -69 NP0.070.06 17 0.040.13 -69
