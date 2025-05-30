Inani Securities standalone net profit declines 75.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.00% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of Inani Securities declined 75.40% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.82% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.320.50 -36 1.461.24 18 OPM %-75.00-114.00 --6.16-55.65 - PBDT0.521.83 -72 1.112.07 -46 PBT0.461.64 -72 0.811.72 -53 NP0.311.26 -75 0.571.32 -57
