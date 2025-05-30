Lyons Corporate Market standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Lyons Corporate Market declined 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.87% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.21 5 0.850.67 27 OPM %40.9123.81 -43.5326.87 - PBDT0.450.16 181 0.230.02 1050 PBT0.450.16 181 0.230.02 1050 NP0.100.12 -17 -0.43-0.02 -2050
