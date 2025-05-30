Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lyons Corporate Market standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Lyons Corporate Market standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Lyons Corporate Market declined 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.87% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.21 5 0.850.67 27 OPM %40.9123.81 -43.5326.87 - PBDT0.450.16 181 0.230.02 1050 PBT0.450.16 181 0.230.02 1050 NP0.100.12 -17 -0.43-0.02 -2050

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RCC Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RCC Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

KBS India standalone net profit declines 92.21% in the March 2025 quarter

KBS India standalone net profit declines 92.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Inani Securities standalone net profit declines 75.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Inani Securities standalone net profit declines 75.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Quantum Digital Vision India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Quantum Digital Vision India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyVopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon