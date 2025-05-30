KBS India standalone net profit declines 92.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.33% to Rs 0.43 croreNet profit of KBS India declined 92.21% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.33% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 157.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.21% to Rs 2.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.430.60 -28 2.371.74 36 OPM %-90.70-66.67 --22.36-72.99 - PBDT0.340.83 -59 0.600.35 71 PBT0.300.76 -61 0.460.06 667 NP0.060.77 -92 0.180.07 157
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content