Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arisinfra's subsidiary launches Rs 250 crore luxury villa project in North Bengaluru

Arisinfra's subsidiary launches Rs 250 crore luxury villa project in North Bengaluru

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Arisinfra Solutions said that its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions and Bengaluru-based real estate developer Merusri Developers have launched Merusri Sunscape, a boutique luxury villa community spanning 5.5 acres, on IVC Road, North Bengaluru.

With a total development area of 275,000 square feet and a saleable area of 235,000 square feet, the project is anticipated to have a gross development value (GDV) exceeding Rs 250 crore.

Merusri Sunscape comprises 76 exclusive villas, with 52 units released in Phase 1. Ranging from 2,410 square feet to 3,850 square feet, the villas are available in 3- and 4-BHK configurations. The remaining 24 premium villas will be released at a later stage.

 

The company will manage the entire project lifecycle, including execution, operations monitoring, sales, customer relationship management (CRM), collections, and unit handover. The project is fully compliant with all regulatory requirements, including RERA, and has achieved complete financial closure. Construction is expected to be completed within 30 to 36 months.

ArisInfra Solutions is a B2B tech company that simplifies the procurement process for construction materials throughout India. It serves real estate and infrastructure developers. It provides a complete digital platform for sourcing materials such as cement, steel, aggregates, RMC, and more.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 45.38% to Rs 3.31 crore despite a 11.39% rise in revenue to Rs 212.08 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

The scrip declined 0.64% to currently trade at Rs 148.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

