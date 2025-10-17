Friday, October 17, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arisinfra Solutions announces successful completion of Transcon Developers' flagship commercial project in Mumbai

Arisinfra Solutions announces successful completion of Transcon Developers' flagship commercial project in Mumbai

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Arisinfra Solutions has played a pivotal role in helping Transcon Developers achieve a key milestone at its flagship commercial project, Transcon Ramdev Plaza. Located near the bustling Milan Subway in Santacruz, Mumbai, the project has received the Occupation Certificate (OC) for 158,000 square feet of commercial space, unlocking an estimated value of over Rs 1,000 crore for Transcon Developers.

Navigating through one of the most challenging phases in the Indian real estate sector, Transcon partnered with Arisinfra to ensure disciplined execution and closure. Leveraging its 3M framework Money, Material, and Management Arisinfra provided a full-stack solution to resolve financial, operational, and delivery challenges, enabling the successful completion of the project.

 

Srinivasan Gopalan, CEO, Arisinfra Solutions, said, Our engagement with Transcon Developers exemplifies the impact of Arinfra's 3M framework Money, Material, and Management. By combining financial discipline, operational efficiency, and on-ground execution, we were able to help unlock a project of significant commercial and social value. The successful completion of Transcon Ramdev Plaza underscores our commitment to enabling developers to deliver quality, timely outcomes while contributing to the health and progress of India's real estate ecosystem.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

