Arisinfra Solutions announces successful completion of Transcon Developers' flagship commercial project in Mumbai

Navigating through one of the most challenging phases in the Indian real estate sector, Transcon partnered with Arisinfra to ensure disciplined execution and closure. Leveraging its 3M framework Money, Material, and Management Arisinfra provided a full-stack solution to resolve financial, operational, and delivery challenges, enabling the successful completion of the project.
Srinivasan Gopalan, CEO, Arisinfra Solutions, said, Our engagement with Transcon Developers exemplifies the impact of Arinfra's 3M framework Money, Material, and Management. By combining financial discipline, operational efficiency, and on-ground execution, we were able to help unlock a project of significant commercial and social value. The successful completion of Transcon Ramdev Plaza underscores our commitment to enabling developers to deliver quality, timely outcomes while contributing to the health and progress of India's real estate ecosystem.
