Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar meet to strategize Bihar poll campaign

The discussions come a day after Shah met senior BJP leaders and members of the partys election committee to finalize key campaign plans and candidate outreach efforts.
During a public program on Thursday, Shah clarified that the decision on who will be the Chief Minister will be taken after the Assembly elections in a meeting of the newly elected legislators, putting speculation about the BJPs chief ministerial face to rest for now.
The high-level meetings underline the BJPs efforts to strengthen coordination with its allies and set the tone for a tightly contested election in Bihar.
Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The electoral rolls, updated under a Special Intensive Revision, now list 7.43 crore voters, including 14 lakh first-time voters. The polls will decide the fate of the 243-member Bihar Assembly, where the NDA currently holds 131 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 111.
