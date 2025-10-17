Friday, October 17, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar meet to strategize Bihar poll campaign

Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar meet to strategize Bihar poll campaign

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a meeting today (17 October) with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss the partys election campaign strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

The discussions come a day after Shah met senior BJP leaders and members of the partys election committee to finalize key campaign plans and candidate outreach efforts.

During a public program on Thursday, Shah clarified that the decision on who will be the Chief Minister will be taken after the Assembly elections in a meeting of the newly elected legislators, putting speculation about the BJPs chief ministerial face to rest for now.

 

The high-level meetings underline the BJPs efforts to strengthen coordination with its allies and set the tone for a tightly contested election in Bihar.

Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The electoral rolls, updated under a Special Intensive Revision, now list 7.43 crore voters, including 14 lakh first-time voters. The polls will decide the fate of the 243-member Bihar Assembly, where the NDA currently holds 131 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 111.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Polycab India appoints Niyant Maru as CFO

Polycab India appoints Niyant Maru as CFO

Nifty trades above 25,650; European mrkt decline

Nifty trades above 25,650; European mrkt decline

Alok Inds Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 162 cr

Alok Inds Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 162 cr

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.48%, rises for third straight session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.48%, rises for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon