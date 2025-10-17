Friday, October 17, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 25,650; European mrkt decline

Nifty trades above 25,650; European mrkt decline

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
The key equity barometers traded with modest gains in the early-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,650 mark. IT, media and metal shares declined, while FMCG stocks advanced.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 455.39 points or 0.55% to 83,923.05. The Nifty 50 index rose 110.25 points or 0.44% to 25,682.45.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.45% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.44%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,630 shares rose and 2,397 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was rose 6.09% to 11.53.

Gainers & Losers:

Also Read

Deepak Shenoy, CEO and Founder, Capitalmind

Infra, EV, rare earths to gain from govt push in Samvat 2082: Deepak Shenoy

bull market, stock market

Stock market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex off highs; IT, Media drag; SMIDs in red; Wipro down 5%, Infy 2%

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

Police worked in coordination with other forces during Op Sindoor: BSF DG

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

COAS Gen Upendra Dwivedi meets Ethiopian general to boost defence ties

Dividend, Company dividend

Diwali Delight! These 14 stocks go ex-dividend next week; do you own any?

Asian Paints (up 4%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.94%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.90%), ITC (up 1.84%) and Max Healthcare Institute (up 1.93%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Wipro (down 5.49%), Infosys (down 2.30%), Eternal (down 2.11%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.68%) and Tata Steel (down 1.39%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

JSW Infrastructure declined 4.22% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 2.8% to Rs 361.24 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 371.51 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 26.4% YoY to Rs 1265.59 crore in Q2 FY26.

Punjab & Sind Bank declined 1.59%. The banks standalone net profit jumped 22.92% to Rs 294.52 crore on 8.89% increase in total income to Rs 3,373.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 357.39 crore in Q2 FY26, registering growth of 16.29% YoY.

Global Markets:

European markets traded firmly in the red on Friday as investors awaited key inflation data from the region.

Asia-Pacific markets opened weaker Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street as fears over the banking sector and trade tensions intensified.

On the data front, Singapores non-oil domestic exports posted a sharp rebound in September, jumping 6.9% from a year earlier and reversing an 11.3% fall in August.

In the U.S., shares of regional lenders plunged on Thursday amid fears of hidden loan losses. Zions Bancorporation dropped 13% after revealing a $50 million third-quarter loss tied to two loans from its California division, while Western Alliance Bancorporation fell 11% after filing a fraud lawsuit against Cantor Group V, LLC.

The sell-off weighed broadly on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 301.07 points, or 0.7%, to 45,952.24 after briefly gaining 170 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 lost 0.6% to 6,629.07, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5% to 22,562.54.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alok Inds Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 162 cr

Alok Inds Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 162 cr

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.48%, rises for third straight session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.48%, rises for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Varun Beverages Ltd rises for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd rises for third straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon