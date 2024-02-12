Sensex (    %)
                        
Arman Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 82.09% to Rs 0.24 crore
Arman Holdings reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 82.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.241.34 -82 OPM %02.24 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.03 -100
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

