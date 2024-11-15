Art Nirman standalone net profit declines 20.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.21% to Rs 8.46 croreNet profit of Art Nirman declined 20.90% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 29.21% to Rs 8.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.4611.95 -29 OPM %7.336.78 -PBDT0.690.84 -18 PBT0.530.67 -21 NP0.530.67 -21
