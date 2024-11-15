Artemis Medicare Services standalone net profit rises 63.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.19% to Rs 234.67 croreNet profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 63.83% to Rs 22.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.19% to Rs 234.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 216.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales234.67216.91 8 OPM %17.8015.36 -PBDT41.6828.32 47 PBT31.0818.94 64 NP22.5613.77 64
