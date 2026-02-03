Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales rise 5.20% to Rs 6.47 crore

Net profit of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.476.15 5 OPM %22.105.37 -PBDT0.92-0.26 LP PBT0.08-1.04 LP NP0.05-0.89 LP

