Aryaman Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 3985.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 630.68% to Rs 25.72 croreNet profit of Aryaman Capital Markets rose 3985.19% to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 630.68% to Rs 25.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales25.723.52 631 OPM %50.6222.16 -PBDT12.840.34 3676 PBT12.810.32 3903 NP11.030.27 3985
