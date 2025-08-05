Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 255.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.84% to Rs 1.01 croreNet profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) rose 255.70% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.84% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.011.55 -35 OPM %-3.9618.06 -PBDT3.051.07 185 PBT2.960.97 205 NP2.810.79 256
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content