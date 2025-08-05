Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Everest Organics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Everest Organics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 65.82% to Rs 53.81 crore

Net profit of Everest Organics reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 65.82% to Rs 53.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales53.8132.45 66 OPM %8.27-11.28 -PBDT3.69-4.62 LP PBT2.17-6.09 LP NP1.41-6.09 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 255.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 255.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 52.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 52.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 3.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 3.86% in the June 2025 quarter

WPIL consolidated net profit declines 42.14% in the June 2025 quarter

WPIL consolidated net profit declines 42.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon