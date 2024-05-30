Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 71.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.79% to Rs 440.08 croreNet profit of Ashapura Minechem rose 71.47% to Rs 68.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.79% to Rs 440.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 696.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 145.28% to Rs 287.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.95% to Rs 2653.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1830.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
