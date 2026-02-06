Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 55-ball century in U19 World Cup final 2026
Vaibhav hit 8 boundaries and 8 sixes to complete his century that cements his place as the tournament's top scorer as well for now.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored his 4th Youth ODI hundred for India during the 2026 U19 World Cup final against England. His fiery hundred came in just 55 deliveries, showcasing his power hitting that bamboozled the England bowlers at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe today. Check IND vs ENG U19 World Cup final LIVE SCORE UPDATES here Vaibhav hit 8 boundaries and 8 sixes to complete his century that cements his place as the tournament's highest top scorer as well for now. The hundred also got him in an elite list as this was the 2nd fastest U19 World Cup hundred in the history of this tournament.
|Fastest hundreds in U19 World Cup
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Opponent
|Year
|Balls Faced
|1
|Will Malajczuk
|AUS
|Japan
|2026
|51
|2
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|IND
|ENG
|2026
|55
|3
|Qasim Akram
|PAK
|SL
|2022
|63
|4
|Ben Mayes
|ENG
|SCOT
|2026
|65
|5
|Raj Bawa
|IND
|Uganda
|2022
|69
|Hundreds in U19 World Cup finals
|Runs
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|119*
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|IND
|ENG
|Harare
|2026
|111*
|Unmukt Chand
|IND
|AUS
|Townsville
|2012
|108
|Brett Williams
|AUS
|PAK
|Adelaide
|1988
|107
|Stephen Peters
|ENG
|NZ
|Johannesburg
|1998
|101*
|Manjot Kalra
|IND
|AUS
|Mount Maunganui
|2018
|100*
|Jarrad Burke
|AUS
|SA
|Lincoln
|2002
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 2:39 PM IST