Ashiana Housing down as Q3 sales value slips 12% YoY; area sold down over 18% YoY
Ashiana Housing fell 2.39% to Rs 279.60 after the company said that the value of the area sold in Q3 FY26 was Rs 401.07 crore, which is lower by 11.69% as compared with the value of Rs 454.16 crore in Q3 FY25.The area booked during the quarter ended 31 December 2025 stood at 5.56 lakh sq ft, down 17.87% YoY, with 357 units booked in Q3 FY26 compared with 451 units in Q3 FY25.
The company said that Ashiana Swarang Phase-2 was launched in Q3 FY26 with 149 units sold (2.67 lakh square feet; the value of the area sold was Rs 198.62 crore) out of a total of 402 units.
Sales momentum in Q3 FY25 was led by launches at Ashiana Swarang Phase I (Chennai), Ashiana Amodh Phase II (Pune), and Ashiana Ekansh Phase IV (Jaipur), which together saw 183 units sold, aggregating 2.86 lakh sq ft and generating a sales value of Rs 191.27 crore. Further, Ashiana Amarah Phase IV clocked a sales value of Rs 82.15 crore with 0.57 lakh sq ft sold.
Further in Q3 FY26, handover commenced for Ashiana Malhar Phase-I (Pune), Ashiana Dwarka Phase-V (Jodhpur), and Ashiana Ekansh Phase-I (Jaipur).
Ashiana Housing is engaged in real estate activities with owned or leased property. The company's projects include comfort homes, senior living, and kid-centric homes.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 32.20 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 7.01 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales jumped 286.8% to Rs 146.46 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 37.86 crore in Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 1:16 PM IST