Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashiana Housing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 27.54 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ashiana Housing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 27.54 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Sales rise 204.67% to Rs 165.77 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Housing reported to Rs 27.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 204.67% to Rs 165.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales165.7754.41 205 OPM %17.58-21.56 -PBDT39.54-7.39 LP PBT36.15-10.49 LP NP27.54-7.55 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

