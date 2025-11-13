Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit rises 142.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.75% to Rs 959.83 croreNet profit of Vindhya Telelinks rose 142.69% to Rs 59.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 959.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 952.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales959.83952.67 1 OPM %7.535.03 -PBDT81.4135.75 128 PBT76.5729.95 156 NP59.1224.36 143
