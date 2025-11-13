Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 41.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.99% to Rs 33.05 croreNet profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 41.69% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.99% to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.0533.38 -1 OPM %9.9514.77 -PBDT4.646.64 -30 PBT4.326.44 -33 NP2.634.51 -42
