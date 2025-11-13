United Drilling Tools consolidated net profit rises 38.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.82% to Rs 55.60 croreNet profit of United Drilling Tools rose 38.89% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.82% to Rs 55.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales55.6048.85 14 OPM %16.4015.50 -PBDT9.297.35 26 PBT8.176.20 32 NP5.754.14 39
