Sumeet Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sumeet Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Sales rise 11.33% to Rs 269.30 crore

Net profit of Sumeet Industries declined 28.91% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.33% to Rs 269.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 241.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales269.30241.89 11 OPM %5.391.38 -PBDT14.063.34 321 PBT9.86-1.90 LP NP9.8613.87 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

