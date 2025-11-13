Sumeet Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.33% to Rs 269.30 croreNet profit of Sumeet Industries declined 28.91% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.33% to Rs 269.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 241.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales269.30241.89 11 OPM %5.391.38 -PBDT14.063.34 321 PBT9.86-1.90 LP NP9.8613.87 -29
