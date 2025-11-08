Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.09% to Rs 18.11 croreNet profit of Ashika Credit Capital rose 22.22% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.09% to Rs 18.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.1117.07 6 OPM %83.6084.48 -PBDT15.0712.84 17 PBT15.0412.83 17 NP11.339.27 22
