A.K.Capital Services standalone net profit rises 141.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 116.35% to Rs 65.51 croreNet profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 141.99% to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 116.35% to Rs 65.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales65.5130.28 116 OPM %57.3864.23 -PBDT25.9810.25 153 PBT25.109.27 171 NP19.948.24 142
