Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 314.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 279.30% to Rs 18.51 crore
Net profit of Ashika Credit Capital rose 314.46% to Rs 13.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 279.30% to Rs 18.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.514.88 279 OPM %91.7382.17 -PBDT16.733.94 325 PBT16.723.93 325 NP13.473.25 314
First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

