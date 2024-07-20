Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 314.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 279.30% to Rs 18.51 crore

Net profit of Ashika Credit Capital rose 314.46% to Rs 13.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 279.30% to Rs 18.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.18.514.8891.7382.1716.733.9416.723.9313.473.25