Ashima reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.53 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Ashima reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.53 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales decline 64.67% to Rs 2.77 crore

Net loss of Ashima reported to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 64.67% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.777.84 -65 OPM %2.8975.00 -PBDT-0.514.80 PL PBT-0.584.61 PL NP-2.531.35 PL

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

