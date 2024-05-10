Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 25.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
Sales rise 36.59% to Rs 7083.48 crore
Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 25.78% to Rs 513.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 407.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.59% to Rs 7083.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5186.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.38% to Rs 1772.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1290.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.20% to Rs 25803.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18145.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7083.485186.07 37 25803.5218145.87 42 OPM %58.6156.74 -55.8652.57 - PBDT1662.221296.00 28 5459.453991.77 37 PBT1573.921246.50 26 5211.913815.71 37 NP513.06407.90 26 1772.521290.23 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 40.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Cholamandalam Investment &amp; Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 24.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 130.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Cholamandalam Investment &amp; Finance Company Ltd gains for fifth session

Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit rises 401.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Atishay standalone net profit rises 377.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Financial reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gallops Enterprise reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

ABB India standalone net profit rises 87.55% in the March 2024 quarter

ISMT consolidated net profit rises 133.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon