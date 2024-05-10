Business Standard
Atishay standalone net profit rises 377.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
Sales rise 156.91% to Rs 17.47 crore
Net profit of Atishay rose 377.36% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 156.91% to Rs 17.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 753.85% to Rs 5.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 101.58% to Rs 43.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.476.80 157 43.2621.46 102 OPM %19.2310.59 -17.683.87 - PBDT3.961.10 260 9.302.45 280 PBT3.380.74 357 7.621.01 654 NP2.530.53 377 5.550.65 754
First Published: May 10 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

