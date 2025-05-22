Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.49% to Rs 0.83 croreNet profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries declined 20.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.49% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.77% to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.21% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.830.86 -3 1.801.59 13 OPM %51.8167.44 -40.0032.70 - PBDT0.961.35 -29 3.183.27 -3 PBT0.941.33 -29 3.103.19 -3 NP0.720.90 -20 2.302.26 2
