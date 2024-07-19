Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 8.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.17% to Rs 3621.00 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 8.46% to Rs 141.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 130.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 3621.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3627.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3621.003627.00 0 OPM %18.4816.90 -PBDT624.00584.00 7 PBT307.00185.00 66 NP141.00130.00 8
