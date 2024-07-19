Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 8.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 0.17% to Rs 3621.00 crore
Net profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 8.46% to Rs 141.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 130.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 3621.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3627.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3621.003627.00 0 OPM %18.4816.90 -PBDT624.00584.00 7 PBT307.00185.00 66 NP141.00130.00 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

'We will not fail, America on cusp of golden age': Trump in RNC speech

India in early stages of equity cult; budget eyed for populism: Chris Wood

Netflix beats subscriber targets in Q2; remains cautious on ad growth

Stock Market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty indicates firm start; Infosys, LTTS, SpiceJet in focus

LIVE news updates: Massive earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Antofagasta in Chile

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayHONOR 200 seriesNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon