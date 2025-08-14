Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 0.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.86% to Rs 39.84 croreNet profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 0.22% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.86% to Rs 39.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales39.8449.71 -20 OPM %16.8910.68 -PBDT7.627.52 1 PBT6.186.13 1 NP4.644.65 0
