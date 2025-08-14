Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sterling & Wilson emerges L1 bidder for solar PV project in Gujarat

Sterling & Wilson emerges L1 bidder for solar PV project in Gujarat

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy said that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L1) from PSU Developer for solar PV project in Gujarat.

The company received the turn-key EPC package to develop 245 MW (AC) grid connected Solar PV Project in Gujarat, India.

Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said, We are excited to continue to build our gross order inflows (including L1) which has exceeded Rs 2,000 crore this year. This further strengthens our position in the domestic market, which reaffirms our position as a trusted partner in renewable industry. The overall renewable market including domestic market continues to remain very buoyant, and ordering activity is beginning to gather pace which is likely to benefit EPC players going forward.

 

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 663% to Rs 31.97 crore on 92.5% jump in net sales to Rs 1,761.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter declined 1.37% to settle at Rs 273.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

