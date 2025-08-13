Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 08:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brigade Hotel Ventures signs agreement with Marriott to open six hotel in India

Brigade Hotel Ventures signs agreement with Marriott to open six hotel in India

Image

Aug 13 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Brigade Hotel Ventures (BHVL) announced the signing of a landmark multi deal agreement with Marriott International, Inc. to develop six hotels (940 rooms) across four key markets in the country. This significant portfolio expansion will feature properties under five globally recognized Marriott Bonvoy brands - The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield by Marriott. Recognized for its construction excellence, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited has significantly influenced India's urban landscape with a diverse portfolio of hotels in key South Indian cities. With this signing, Brigade reinforces its nearly 15-year partnership with Marriott, further strengthening a successful relationship. Along with Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway and Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark, this brings the total to eight hotels with Marriott, totaling 1,388 keys.

No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Aug 13 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

