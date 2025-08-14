Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stocks in Focus: BPCL, Vishal Mega Mart, United Spirits, ABFRL

Stocks in Focus: BPCL, Vishal Mega Mart, United Spirits, ABFRL

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

PG Electroplast, PNB Housing Finance, RBL Bank and Titagarh Rail Systems are banned from F&O trading on 14 August 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Ashok Leyland , Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Vodafone Idea, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Alkyl Amines Chemicals$, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Borosil, Valor Estate, Ethos, Globe Civil Projects, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Inox Green Energy Services, Inox Wind, will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)s consolidated net profit surged 140.7% to Rs 6,839.02 crore despite 0.5% decline in net sales (excluding excise duty) to Rs 1,12,551 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

Also Read

Real Estate, capital market

Indian REITs distribute ₹1,559 Cr in Q1 FY26, market cap crosses ₹1 lakh cr

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

ONGC Q1: Brokerages split on weak crude view, trimmed production targets

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

India's solar module capacity has hit 100 GW mark: Pralhad Joshi

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures hint flat start; Asian markets mixed

initial public offerings, IPO

Bluestone Jewellery IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

United Spirits reported a 14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 417 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 485 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) increased 9.4% YoY to Rs 3,021 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 7.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 330.70 crore on 3.8% increase in net sales to Rs 1,159.68 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit surged 64.4% to Rs 91.76 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 55.80 crore posted in same quarter last year. Net sales jumped 17% YoY to Rs 2,260.86 crore in Q1 FY26.

Vishal Mega Mart reported a 37.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 206.07 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 150.15 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 21% YoY to Rs 3,140 crore in Q1 FY26.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)s consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 16.87 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 229.58 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Net sales rose 9.2% YoY to Rs 1,719.48 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sterling & Wilson emerges L1 bidder for solar PV project in Gujarat

Sterling & Wilson emerges L1 bidder for solar PV project in Gujarat

Brigade Hotel Ventures signs agreement with Marriott to open six hotel in India

Brigade Hotel Ventures signs agreement with Marriott to open six hotel in India

Ethos announces dilution of its stake in Ethos Lifestyle

Ethos announces dilution of its stake in Ethos Lifestyle

Maithan Alloys defers closure of its Byrnihat Unit

Maithan Alloys defers closure of its Byrnihat Unit

ServiceNow Ventures Holdings to invest Rs 437 cr in Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures

ServiceNow Ventures Holdings to invest Rs 437 cr in Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon